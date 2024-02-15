BioWorld - Thursday, February 15, 2024
Infection

Shaanxi Synthetic Pharmaceutical discovers new compounds for coronavirus acute respiratory syndrome

Feb. 15, 2024
Shaanxi Synthetic Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has described compounds reported to be useful for the treatment of coronavirus acute respiratory syndrome.
