Endocrine/Metabolic

Pompe disease murine model harboring GAA c.1826dupA resembles infantile-onset disease

Pompe disease is caused by a deficiency in the lysosomal enzyme acid α-glucosidase (GAA) that leads to accumulation of glycogen in the lysosomes, mainly seen in skeletal and cardiac muscles. Researchers from Duke University have developed a new murine model of Pompe disease, which recapitulates human infantile-onset disease. This model harbors the c.1826dupA mutation in the murine Gaa gene, which resembles the human GAA c.1826dupA (p.Y609*) mutation seen in infantile-onset Pompe disease.