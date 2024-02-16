BioWorld - Friday, February 16, 2024
Endocrine/Metabolic

Pompe disease murine model harboring GAA c.1826dupA resembles infantile-onset disease

Feb. 16, 2024
Pompe disease is caused by a deficiency in the lysosomal enzyme acid α-glucosidase (GAA) that leads to accumulation of glycogen in the lysosomes, mainly seen in skeletal and cardiac muscles. Researchers from Duke University have developed a new murine model of Pompe disease, which recapitulates human infantile-onset disease. This model harbors the c.1826dupA mutation in the murine Gaa gene, which resembles the human GAA c.1826dupA (p.Y609*) mutation seen in infantile-onset Pompe disease.
