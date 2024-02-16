BioWorld - Friday, February 16, 2024
Breaking News: Topic alerts now available for all BioWorld subscribersSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Respiratory

Intellia and Recode collaborate on genomic medicines for cystic fibrosis

Feb. 16, 2024
No Comments
Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Recode Therapeutics Inc. have established a strategic collaboration to develop novel genomic medicines for the treatment of cystic fibrosis.
BioWorld Science Collaboration Respiratory