Cancer

Insilico Medicine presents new CBL-B inhibitors for cancer

Feb. 16, 2024
Insilico Medicine IP Ltd. has divulged E3 ubiquitin-protein ligase CBL-B (CBLB) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
