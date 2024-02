IBD landscape shifts as developers seek safe cures that last

The approval by the U.S. FDA in October of Pfizer Inc.’s Velsipity (etrasimod), an oral sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor modulator for moderately-to-severely active ulcerative colitis, brought renewed attention to the inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) landscape, where the hunt goes on for new alternatives. Among the promising soldiers in the march is Paris-based Abivax SA, which closed its IPO the same month.