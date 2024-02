Synlogic pulls plug after peek at phenylketonuria phase III data

Synlogic Inc. jolted Wall Street with news that the firm is scrapping for futility Synpheny-3, its pivotal study with labafenogene marselecobac (SYNB-1934) for phenylketonuria, and will evaluate strategic options. Shares of the Cambridge, Mass.-based firm (NASDAQ:SYBX) fell 48.7%, or $1.68, to end Feb. 9 at $1.77. Synlogic will cease operations and reduce its workforce by more than 90%, retaining only certain employees to help with the wind-down.