Metagenomi, Telomir price IPOs, test preclinical market appetite

Gene editing firm Metagenomi Inc. priced an IPO raising $93.8 million, while Telomir Pharmaceuticals Inc., a company developing small-molecule therapies targeting inflammatory disease, priced a more modest $7 million IPO. While they mark the second and third biopharma IPOs to price this week, and the sixth and seventh for 2024, the two aptly named companies are the first preclinical-stage ventures to test the public markets this year.