BioWorld - Monday, February 19, 2024
Breaking News: Topic alerts now available for all BioWorld subscribersSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Hemogenyx shows chimeric bait receptor can be delivered into the brain via programmed microglial cells

Feb. 19, 2024
No Comments
The company has developed a method of transplantation of human hematopoietic stem cells that allows their engraftment and differentiation into microglial cells.
BioWorld Science Cancer Neurology/psychiatric