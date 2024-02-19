BioWorld - Monday, February 19, 2024
Breaking News: Topic alerts now available for all BioWorld subscribersSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Discovery of novel AXL inhibitor with potent antitumor activity in vivo

Feb. 19, 2024
No Comments
Synthesis and optimization of a series of 1,6-naphthyridin-4-one derivatives led to the identification of the potent AXL inhibitor.
BioWorld Science Cancer