BioWorld - Monday, February 19, 2024
Breaking News: Topic alerts now available for all BioWorld subscribersSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Hematologic

Ildong Pharmaceutical patents ANO6 blockers for treatment of thrombosis

Feb. 19, 2024
No Comments
Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. have synthesized heteroaryl derivative compounds acting as anoctamin-6 (ANO6; TMEM16F) blockers.
BioWorld Science Hematologic Patents