Inflammatory

UCB reports new IL-17 modulators

Feb. 19, 2024
Imidazotriazine derivatives acting as interleukin-17 (IL-17) modulators have been described in a UCB SA patent and are reported to be potentially useful for the treatment of inflammatory disorders and autoimmune diseases.
