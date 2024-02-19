BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Monday, February 19, 2024
Inflammatory
UCB reports new IL-17 modulators
Feb. 19, 2024
Imidazotriazine derivatives acting as interleukin-17 (IL-17) modulators have been described in a UCB SA patent and are reported to be potentially useful for the treatment of inflammatory disorders and autoimmune diseases.
