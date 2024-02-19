BioWorld - Monday, February 19, 2024
Breaking News: Topic alerts now available for all BioWorld subscribersSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Anadolu University and Atatürk University identify carbonic anhydrase inhibitors

Feb. 19, 2024
No Comments
Anadolu University and Atatürk University have jointly described novel 3,5-disubstituted-1,2,4-oxadiazole derived compounds acting as carbonic anhydrase type I and/or type II inhibitors.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents