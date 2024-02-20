BioWorld - Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Ocular

Novel inducible mouse model of North Carolina macular dystrophy

Feb. 20, 2024
No Comments
At the recent Macula Society Meeting, researchers from the Molecular Insight Research Foundation reported on the creation of a novel murine model of North Carolina macular dystrophy.
BioWorld Science Conferences Genetic/congenital Ocular