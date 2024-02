Cancer

IMPDH2 as new therapeutic target for oxaliplatin resistance in colorectal cancer

Since oxaliplatin is currently one of the most effective chemotherapeutic drugs used in the treatment of colorectal cancer (CRC), resistance to oxaliplatin usually leads to therapeutic failure and poor prognosis in CRC patients. A team at The Sixth Affiliated Hospital - Sun Yat-sen University aimed to investigate the mechanisms of metabolic reprogramming in oxaliplatin resistance in CRC.