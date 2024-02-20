BioWorld - Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Breaking News: Topic alerts now available for all BioWorld subscribersSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Shouyao Holdings discloses SHP-2 inhibitors

Feb. 20, 2024
No Comments
Shouyao Holdings (Beijing) Co. Ltd. has patented tyrosine-protein phosphatase non-receptor type 11 (PTPN11; PTP-2C; SHP-2) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer and Noonan syndrome.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents