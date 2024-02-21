BioWorld - Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Ocular

Rezolute reports new KLKB1 inhibitors

Feb. 21, 2024
Rezolute Inc. has patented new plasma kallikrein (KLKB1) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy and uveitis.
