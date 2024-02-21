BioWorld - Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Endocrine/Metabolic

Roche patent discloses GPR17 antagonists

Feb. 21, 2024
Novel pyrimidinyl and triazinyl sulfonamide derivatives acting as uracil nucleotide/cysteinyl leukotriene receptor (GPR17; P2Y-like) antagonists have been reported in an F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. patent.
