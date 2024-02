Itch a wrap: Cymabay PBC story ends with $4.3B Gilead buy

Seeking to rejuvenate itself after recent disappointments, Gilead Sciences Inc. proposes to bolster its liver portfolio by taking over Cymabay Therapeutics Inc. for $32.50 per share in cash, a total equity value of $4.3 billion. The arrangement brings aboard seladelpar for second-line primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) including pruritis (itch), which is under priority review by the U.S. FDA, with a decision due this year.