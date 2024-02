AN2 sinks on phase III pause in mycobacterial lung disease

AN2 Therapeutics Inc.’s decision to pause enrollment in the phase III portion of its phase II/III testing epetraborole in treatment-refractory Mycobacterium avium complex lung disease, citing potentially lower-than-expected efficacy from a blinded aggregate analysis of the phase II portion, left analysts and investors with little to do but speculate on the program’s viability going forward.