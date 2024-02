Immuno-oncology

Doxycycline-inducible gene switch system for bacteria-mediated cancer therapy

Researchers from Chonnam National University presented novel a doxycycline (Doxy)-inducible gene switch system in attenuated Salmonella typhimurium, one of the bacterial strains that has been previously shown to selectively colonize and multiply in tumors, leading to oxygen deprivation, excessive nutrient leakage, and an antitumor immune response.