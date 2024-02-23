BioWorld - Friday, February 23, 2024
Cancer

Shanghai Apeiron Biotechnology discloses PRMT5 inhibitors

Feb. 22, 2024
No Comments
Shanghai Apeiron Biotechnology Co. Ltd. has patented new protein arginine N-methyltransferase 5 (PRMT5) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
