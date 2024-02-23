BioWorld - Friday, February 23, 2024
Black Diamond Therapeutics patents new PI3Kα inhibitors

Feb. 22, 2024
Quinoxaline derivatives acting as phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase α (PI3Kα) (H1047R mutant) and/or (E545K mutant) inhibitors have been described in a Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. patent.
