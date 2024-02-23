BioWorld - Friday, February 23, 2024
Cancer

Allorion Therapeutics identifies new CDK4/cyclin D1 inhibitors for cancer

Feb. 22, 2024
An Allorion Therapeutics (Guangzhou) Co. Ltd. patent discloses aminoheteroaryl CDK4/cyclin D1 inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
