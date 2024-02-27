BioWorld - Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Hematologic

Iron rheostat turns on blood stem cells

Feb. 27, 2024
By Mar de Miguel
No Comments
Iron regulates the metabolism of hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and acts as a genetic control of their fate, preserving their identity and regenerative capacity during tissue maintenance and repair. A group of scientists at Albert Einstein College of Medicine has described the key components of a molecular pathway that iron regulates. “What we are proposing here with this mechanism is that iron serves like a switchboard and a sensor,” senior author Britta Will told BioWorld. Will is at the Department of Oncology, the Cell Biology Department, and the Ruth and David Gottesman Institute for Stem Cell Research and Regenerative Medicine at Albert Einstein College of Medicine.
BioWorld Science Stem cells Hematologic