Immuno-oncology

Kling Biotherapeutics’ KBA-1413 recognizes a specific form of CD43 useful for cancer

Kling Biotherapeutics BV has presented preclinical data on an antibody, KBA-1413, which recognizes a specific glycoform of CD43 that is shared among acute myeloid leukemia (AML), myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and solid tumor cells.