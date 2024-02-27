BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Neurology/Psychiatric
Transthera’s CNS-penetrating NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitor enters IND-enabling studies
Feb. 27, 2024
Transthera Sciences (Nanjing) Inc. has announced the initiation of IND-enabling studies for TT-02332, a potent, selective and highly CNS-penetrating NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitor.
