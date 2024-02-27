BioWorld - Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Breaking News: Explore BioWorld’s comprehensive infographics collectionSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Neurology/Psychiatric

Transthera’s CNS-penetrating NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitor enters IND-enabling studies

Feb. 27, 2024
No Comments
Transthera Sciences (Nanjing) Inc. has announced the initiation of IND-enabling studies for TT-02332, a potent, selective and highly CNS-penetrating NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitor.
BioWorld Science Cardiovascular Endocrine/metabolic Neurology/psychiatric