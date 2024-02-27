BioWorld - Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Immuno-oncology

Bispecific antibody outperforms current anti-PD-1/PD-L1 agents

Feb. 27, 2024
Researchers from Compass Therapeutics Inc. reported on the preclinical characterization of CTX-8371, a bispecific tetravalent antibody that presented synergistic anti-PD-1/PD-L1 activity.
