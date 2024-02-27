BioWorld - Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Breaking News: Explore BioWorld’s comprehensive infographics collectionSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cardiovascular

Neomorph and Novo Nordisk collaborate on molecular glue degraders for cardiometabolic and rare diseases

Feb. 27, 2024
No Comments
Neomorph Inc. has entered into a collaboration and licensing agreement with Novo Nordisk A/S to discover, develop and commercialize molecular glue degraders.
BioWorld Science Collaboration Cardiovascular Endocrine/metabolic