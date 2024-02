Immune

Novel anti-IgE molecule exerts stronger activity than omalizumab

Scientists from the University of Bern have reported preclinical data on KiH_E07_79, a designed ankyrin repeat protein (DARPin) consisting of an Fc fusion construct comprising E07, an immunoglobulin E (IgE)-binding protein, and E2_79, an IgE disruptive domain, fused to an IgG Fc domain via a GS-rich linker.