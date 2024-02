Endocrine/Metabolic

Max Biopharma and Metaba study effects of oxysterol drug candidates on metabolic processes

Max Biopharma Inc. and Metaba LLC are collaborating to study the effects of oxysterol drug candidates that target metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH, formerly nonalcoholic steatohepatitis or NASH), idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic inflammation, and atherosclerosis on metabolic processes.