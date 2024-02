Cancer

Henan Medinno Pharmaceutical Technology divulges new TGF-β receptor type-1 inhibitors

Henan Medinno Pharmaceutical Technology Co. Ltd. has synthesized TGF-β receptor type-1 (TGFBR1; ALK5; SKR4; TβR-I) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, aging, arteriosclerosis, diabetic nephropathy, Alzheimer’s disease, viral infections, osteoporosis and skin fibrosis, among others.