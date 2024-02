Kalvista’s oral hereditary angioedema drug hits phase III goals

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is promising to “change the paradigm” in the treatment of hereditary angioedema, after announcing positive phase III data for its oral on-demand kallikrein inhibitor sebetralstat. Rather than waiting four to five hours to self-administer therapy, as is the case for approved injectable on-demand therapies, there was a median time to dosing of 10 minutes after the start of an attack in the 136-patient placebo-controlled trial.