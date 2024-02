$170M banked, Bioage phase II to test GLP-1/apelin combo

Bioage Labs Inc.’s $170 million series D financing will pay for phase II trials with azelaprag, an apelin receptor agonist, to be tried in combination with Zepbound (tirzepatide), the glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide receptor and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist from Bioage partner Eli Lilly and Co.