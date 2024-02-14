BioWorld Biopharmaceutical Index (BBI)

Lilly, Vertex lead BioWorld Biopharmaceutical Index gainers in 2023

Concluding 2023 on a strong note, the BioWorld Biopharmaceutical Index ended the year up 11.62%, surpassing the end of November increase of 3.37%. BBI kicked off the new year with a solid 4.77% increase by January’s end.