BioWorld - Wednesday, February 14, 2024
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
BioWorld Biopharmaceutical Index (BBI)

Lilly, Vertex lead BioWorld Biopharmaceutical Index gainers in 2023

Feb. 13, 2024
By Amanda Lanier
No Comments
Concluding 2023 on a strong note, the BioWorld Biopharmaceutical Index ended the year up 11.62%, surpassing the end of November increase of 3.37%. BBI kicked off the new year with a solid 4.77% increase by January’s end.
BioWorld Analysis and data insight