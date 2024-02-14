BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Lianbio shuttering operations, after rejecting Concentra
Feb. 14, 2024
By
Tamra Sami
After Lianbio Co. Ltd. turned away a $465 million acquisition offer from Concentra Biosciences LLC, the China and U.S.-based biotech announced it was selling off its assets and shutting down the company.
BioWorld
Asia-Pacific
China