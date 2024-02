First-ever frostbite treatment gets US approval

The U.S. FDA has approved Eicos Sciences Inc.’s Aurlumyn (iloprost) for treating severe frostbite. The injectable vasodilator, which opens blood vessels and stops blood from clotting, is now approved for adults to reduce finger or toe amputations and is, according to the FDA, the first-ever treatment option for severe frostbite. The drug, also referred to as ES-2001, had the FDA’s priority review and orphan drug designations for treating severe frostbite.