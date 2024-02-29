BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Aging
Biosimilars
Artificial intelligence
Coronavirus
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Israel
IVDs on the rise
Radiopharmaceuticals
Rise of obesity
Top Biopharma Trends of 2023
Top Med-tech Trends of 2023
Top Preclinical Trends of 2023
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Thursday, February 29, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTech
Home
» CG Bio claims majority stake in Inosys Korea
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
CG Bio claims majority stake in Inosys Korea
Feb. 28, 2024
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
South Korea’s Cell & Growth Factor Biotechnology Co. Ltd. (CG Bio) became the largest shareholder of Busan-based Inosys Korea after claiming a 34.7% stake in the embattled orthopedic implant med-tech firm.
BioWorld MedTech
Acquisition
Merger
Asia-Pacific