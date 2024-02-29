BioWorld - Thursday, February 29, 2024
CG Bio claims majority stake in Inosys Korea

Feb. 28, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
South Korea’s Cell & Growth Factor Biotechnology Co. Ltd. (CG Bio) became the largest shareholder of Busan-based Inosys Korea after claiming a 34.7% stake in the embattled orthopedic implant med-tech firm.
BioWorld MedTech Acquisition Merger Asia-Pacific