Korean diagnostic manufacturer Osang Healthcare plans Kosdaq IPO

Feb. 29, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Osang Healthcare Co. Ltd. is attempting a second listing on the Kosdaq market with an IPO, planned sometime in March, to fund the company’s growth beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.
