BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Aging
Biosimilars
Artificial intelligence
Coronavirus
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Israel
IVDs on the rise
Radiopharmaceuticals
Rise of obesity
Top Biopharma Trends of 2023
Top Med-tech Trends of 2023
Top Preclinical Trends of 2023
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Friday, March 1, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTech
Home
» Mainstay raises $125M for chronic lower back pain therapy
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Mainstay raises $125M for chronic lower back pain therapy
Feb. 29, 2024
By
Shani Alexander
No Comments
Mainstay Medical Holdings plc raised $125 million in equity financing which it will use to conduct clinical trials and continue the commercial roll out of its Reactiv8 neurostimulation therapy that treats chronic lower back pain.
BioWorld MedTech
Financings
Neurology/psychiatric