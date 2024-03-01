BioWorld - Friday, March 1, 2024
Mainstay raises $125M for chronic lower back pain therapy

Feb. 29, 2024
By Shani Alexander
No Comments
Mainstay Medical Holdings plc raised $125 million in equity financing which it will use to conduct clinical trials and continue the commercial roll out of its Reactiv8 neurostimulation therapy that treats chronic lower back pain.
