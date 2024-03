Philips launches Azurion neuro biplane to transform neurovascular care

In a sign that Royal Philips NV is not letting the problems in its business in the U.S. stop its innovation, the company has launched the Azurion neuro biplane, a new image guided therapy system for patients suffering from stroke and other neurovascular diseases. It also teamed up with Syntheticmr AB and launched Smart Quant Neuro 3D, an AI imaging tool which will help health care professionals diagnose and assess brain disorders like multiple sclerosis, traumatic brain injury and dementia.