Astellas’ Xyphos teams with Kelonia on cancer drugs in $800M deal

San Francisco-based Xyphos Biosciences Inc. is pooling technology platforms with Boston’s Kelonia Therapeutics Inc. in a novel immuno-oncology (I-O) drug discovery deal that could fetch more than $800 million. Xyphos and Kelonia will collaborate to develop a maximum of two in vivo CAR T-cell therapy programs, utilizing both Kelonia’s in vivo gene placement system called iGPS and Xyphos’ Accel technology platform.