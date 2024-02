Adverse event halts Inventiva’s pivotal lanifibranor NASH trial

Inventiva SA has halted enrollment in its pivotal phase III Nativ3 trial with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) candidate lanifibranor after a patient experienced raised liver enzymes indicative of autoimmune hepatitis. The resulting delays to the study could spell trouble for the firm, which estimates its cash runway will only see it through to the start of the third quarter 2024.