Biopharma regulatory actions and approvals January 2024

New year gets a slow start with 8 US FDA approvals in January

The U.S. FDA approved eight drugs in January 2024, down from 10 approvals the previous January and also down from December’s 21 FDA greenlights. Approvals of new molecular entities also continued to decline, going from six in November to three in December, to one in the first month of 2024.