BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Special reports
Aging
Biosimilars
Artificial intelligence
Coronavirus
Israel
IVDs on the rise
Radiopharmaceuticals
Rise of obesity
Top Biopharma Trends of 2023
Top Med-tech Trends of 2023
Top Preclinical Trends of 2023
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Tuesday, February 20, 2024
See today's BioWorld Asia
See today's BioWorld
Home
» Innovent thyroid eye therapy hits phase III goal, spurs China NDA
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full article
sign up for free
or
sign in
.
Innovent thyroid eye therapy hits phase III goal, spurs China NDA
Feb. 20, 2024
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
In a crowded thyroid eye disease (TED) space, Innovent Biologics Inc. reported positive late-stage findings for its TED therapy, IBI-311, spurring the Suzhou, China-based biopharma to file for regulatory approval in China.
BioWorld
BioWorld Asia
Ocular
Asia-Pacific
China
NMPA