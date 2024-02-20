BioWorld - Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Innovent thyroid eye therapy hits phase III goal, spurs China NDA

Feb. 20, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
In a crowded thyroid eye disease (TED) space, Innovent Biologics Inc. reported positive late-stage findings for its TED therapy, IBI-311, spurring the Suzhou, China-based biopharma to file for regulatory approval in China.
BioWorld BioWorld Asia Ocular Asia-Pacific China NMPA