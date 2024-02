FDA accepts Daiichi/Astrazeneca’s BLA for Trop2 lung cancer drug

The U.S. FDA has accepted for review Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.’s and Astrazeneca plc’s BLA for datopotamab deruxtecan (dato-dxd) to treat adults with locally advanced or metastatic nonsquamous non-small-cell lung cancer who have received prior systemic therapy.