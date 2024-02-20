BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Home
Phase III data positive for GNT's neuroprotective stroke drug
Phase III data positive for GNT's neuroprotective stroke drug
Feb. 20, 2024
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
South Korean biopharmaceutical firm GNT Pharma Co. Ltd. on Feb. 13 reported positive findings from a domestic phase III trial of its neuroprotectant therapy, nelonemdaz (NEU-2000), for patients with acute ischemic stroke.
BioWorld Asia
Clinical
Neurology/psychiatric
Asia-Pacific