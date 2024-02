Takeda quickly follows Sanofi-Regeneron with esophagitis approval

Less than a month after the U.S. FDA approved Sanofi SA and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s bestseller Dupixent (dupilumab) for treating eosinophilic esophagitis in children ages 1 to 11, the agency has approved Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.’s Eohilia (budesonide oral suspension) for the same indication but for an older group.