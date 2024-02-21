BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Aging
Biosimilars
Artificial intelligence
Coronavirus
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Israel
IVDs on the rise
Radiopharmaceuticals
Rise of obesity
Top Biopharma Trends of 2023
Top Med-tech Trends of 2023
Top Preclinical Trends of 2023
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Wednesday, February 21, 2024
See today's BioWorld
Home
» Hit with warning letter, China company suspends US API production
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Hit with warning letter, China company suspends US API production
Feb. 21, 2024
By
Mari Serebrov
No Comments
A China-based manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) suspended producing API for the U.S. market following an FDA inspection that found “significant deviations” from good manufacturing practices at the facility.
BioWorld
Regulatory
China
U.S.
FDA