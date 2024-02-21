BioWorld - Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Hit with warning letter, China company suspends US API production

Feb. 21, 2024
By Mari Serebrov
A China-based manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) suspended producing API for the U.S. market following an FDA inspection that found “significant deviations” from good manufacturing practices at the facility.
