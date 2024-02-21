FDA-AAMI Nexus

US FDA sees new QMSR as part of push toward culture of quality

The U.S. FDA’s device center has been prodding industry for some time to develop a culture of quality regarding the manufacture of medical devices, an emphasis that has resulted in the development of several programs. While the recent harmonization of the FDA’s device quality system regulation with an international standard might seem oblique to this culture of quality consideration, the FDA’s Keisha Thomas advised industry that the overhaul of the Quality System Regulation (QSR) is seen inside the agency as part and parcel of that quality push, a statement that seems to suggest that the FDA’s expectations regarding device manufacturing will be more stringent going forward.