With three lead assets, Tiumbio tackles rare and incurable diseases

Hun-taek Kim founded Tiumbio Co. Ltd. in 2016 after spending more than two decades at a major chemical and life science firm, SK Chemicals Co. Ltd. “The prospects for our three major assets are very bright, and the probability of failure is low,” CEO Kim told BioWorld. “We’re looking for a breakthrough in rare diseases – to develop new treatments for [niche] markets with large unmet demand.”